Patty Heaton Eviscerates Media For Their Attacks On Covington Kids

On Monday, Patricia Heaton, the star of “Everybody Loves Raymond” and “The Middle” and a devout Catholic, minced no words attacking members of the media who vilified the Covington Catholic High School students for actions they did not commit regarding their encounter with a Native American man near the Lincoln Memorial on Friday, after the March for Life. Heaton issued a searing series of tweets addressing those who had attempted to ruin the boys’ lives, pointing out that their rush to judgment could not be ameliorated by their subsequent apologies,

1. I'm seeing what I believe to be sincere apologies from some journalists and verified media persons regarding their lack of professionalism in rushing to judgement re the #CovingtonCatholic situation. — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) January 21, 2019

2. These apologies are welcome and necessary, but they don't address the damage that cannot be undone which was inflicted upon young people who are about to embark on adulthood – applying to colleges, looking for employment, etc. — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) January 21, 2019

3. These young people will forever have these smears follow them through their life every time they proffer their resume with the word "Covington" on it. It will also affect anyone who ever has or ever will attend that school. The damage is incalculable. — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) January 21, 2019

4. And yet those who perpetrated this destruction, no matter how unintended, are still at their jobs, with nary a consequence for their reckless behavior. — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) January 21, 2019

5. It seems to me that an apology without some kind of accompanying action which speaks to the seriousness of their transgression – a suspension from work, some loss of pay – renders any apology empty. — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) January 21, 2019

6. Some kind of compensatory action would go a long way in signaling their recognition of the seriousness of their transgression and help to restore what's left of the public's very fragile trust in their reputations as trustworthy journalists. — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) January 21, 2019

And her conclusion, which seemed, sadly, logical enough: “However, I don’t believe this will happen.”- RED MORE