Journalist Fired After Wanting Covington Catholic Students And Their Parents ‘To Die’

While most who called for physical violence or even death to a group of high school students who were unfairly targeted as harassers will suffer no consequences for their actions, one media outlet has taken action against one of its own for his contribution.

A journalist who contributed to Vulture has been fired from his main job at INE Entertainment after he publicly wished for the Covington Catholic students and their parents “to die.”

“I don’t know what it says about me but I’ve truly lost the ability to articulate the hysterical rage, nausea, and heartache this makes me feel. I just want these people to die. Simple as that. Every single one of them. And their parents,” Erik Abriss said on Saturday in a tweet.

“’Racism is in its Boomer death throes. It will die out with this younger generation!’ Look at the shit-eating grins on all those young white slugs’ faces. Just perverse pleasure at wielding a false dominion they’ve been taught their whole life was their divine right. F–ing die,” he added in a follow-up tweet.

INE Entertainment, where Abriss was a post-production supervisor, fired him after the tweets, according to TheWrap.

“We were surprised and upset to see the inflammatory and offensive rhetoric used on Erik Abriss’ Twitter account this weekend. He worked with the company in our post-production department and never as a writer,” the company said in a statement to TheWrap. – READ MORE