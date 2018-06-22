Lawyer Avenatti Heads to Border to Join Child Separation Fray

High-profile lawyer Michael Avenatti, who became a media fixture as the attorney representing porn star Stormy Daniels in her legal battle with President Donald Trump, is taking his quest for clients to the southern border.

Avenatti arrived in Texas on Tuesday to begin a hunt for clients that he foreshadowed in earlier tweets, according to Breitbart.

If anyone knows of a parent that has had their child taken from them at the border and not returned, please have them contact me as I am entering this fight. This outrageous conduct must be brought to an immediate end. #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) June 17, 2018

“If anyone knows of a parent that has had their child taken from them at the border and not returned, please have them contact me as I am entering this fight. This outrageous conduct must be brought to an immediate end,” Avenatti had tweeted on Sunday. – READ MORE

