Trump Continues Traumatizing Libs, Revokes Obama’s BP Oil Spill Response

According to the Washington Examiner, Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday which explicitly revoked and undid what had been put in place by an Obama executive order issued in the aftermath of the spill which placed much of the Gulf off limits to oil exploration and drilling.

Trump’s executive order, titled “Ocean Policy to Advance the Economic, Security, and Environmental Interests of the United States,” appeared aimed at promoting economic development of domestic energy production of the abundant natural resources found in the Gulf.

The order noted how important and “foundational” the oceans, coasts and lakes of America are to the “economy, security, global competitiveness, and well-being of the United States.”

“Ocean industries employ millions of Americans and support a strong national economy. Domestic energy production from Federal waters strengthens the Nation’s security and reduces reliance on imported energy,” the order noted.

“Our Armed Forces protect our national interests in the ocean and along the Nation’s coasts. Goods and materials that support our economy and quality of life flow through maritime commerce. Our fisheries resources help feed the Nation and present tremendous export opportunities. Clean, healthy waters support fishing, boating, and other recreational opportunities for all Americans,” it continued. – READ MORE

