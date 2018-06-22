Boko Haram’s Sick Ploy To Turn Girls into Suicide Bombers

The Islamist terrorist group Boko Haram gained worldwide infamy in April 2014 when it kidnapped 276 girls from a boarding school in Chibok, Nigeria.

Now, thanks to two recent studies by the Combating Terrorism Center at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York, we know that the kidnapping raid was the beginning of an appalling evolution in Boko Haram’s use of women and girls in its terrorist activities.

Prior to 2014, Boko Haram used only male suicide bombers. Two months after the Chibok kidnappings, however, the group dispatched its first female suicide bomber, which proved to be the start of a terrible trend.

By the end of 2014, females had perpetrated the majority of all bombings that year in attacks where the bomber’s gender was ascertained.

From June 2014 to the end of February of this year, the group deployed 469 female suicide bombers who killed more than 1,200 people and injured nearly 3,000 others.

That means that Boko Haram has now used, by a significant margin, more female suicide bombers than any other terrorist group in history.

There is no evidence, however, that a Chibok girl has ever been a bomber. Boko Haram probably considered them too valuable for such use. – READ MORE

