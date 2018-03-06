Lawsuit Claims ESPN Host Chris Berman Left Racist and Threatening Voice Mail for Jemele Hill

A lawsuit charging ESPN with sexual discrimination, alleges that ESPN legend Chris Berman once left a threatening and racially disparaging voice mail for former SportsCenter host Jemele Hill.

The lawsuit was filed by former ESPN legal analyst Adrienne Lawrence, who alleges that the sports cable network sexually discriminated against her and has a hostile work environment, according to TMZ Sports.

“ESPN is, and always has been, a company rife with misogyny,” the 85-page filing reads.

But, along with the claims of her specific case, she also supplied examples of other incidents she says proves the contentions in her lawsuit. One of those incidents is the “threatening and racially disparaging voicemail” she says Berman left for Hill.

“In early 2016, ESPN’s ‘The Undefeated’ personality Jemele Hill received a threatening and racially disparaging voicemail from Berman on her ESPN phone line,” the paperwork insists.

Lawrence claims that Hill flagged the phone message to ESPN bosses, but no action was ever taken. Lawrence claims that the lack of action typifies the “sexist” atmosphere at the network. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1