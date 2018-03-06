Nashville’s Crooked Democratic Mayor Abruptly Resigns After Felony Theft Plea

It’s uncanny. All the media coverage of this woman’s resignation and not one single publication notes that she is a Democrat.

Nashville Mayor Megan Barry announced her resignation at a news conference Tuesday morning. The resignation comes after she pleaded guilty to felony theft over $10,000 related to her affair with her former police bodyguard.

She faced multiple investigations into the affair with police Sgt. Rob Forrest, who is now retired. Barry agreed to reimburse the city.

The mayor gave a short statement to the media shortly after 10 a.m. at the Metro courthouse on Public Square.

Barry said is has been her “honor and privilege” to serve as mayor and urged residents to rally behind her successor.

“No one Is as excited about this city and its bright and limitless future as I am,” Barry said. “Nashville, with its boundless energy, its infectious optimism, it has never encountered an obstacle it couldn’t overcome attitude, will in the years ahead continue its steady march toward the very top of the list of great American cities. It’s a continued climb that I will watch but I will watch as a private citizen.

