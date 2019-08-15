Lawsuit Alleges CNN’s Don Lemon Forced Man To Smell His Genitals At Hamptons Dive Bar

A man named Dustin Hice is suing CNN anchor Don Lemon for assault, alleging that the anchor attacked him at a bar in the Hamptons last summer, accodring to Mediaite.

Hice noticed Lemon at Sag Harbor dive bar Murf’s in July 2018, where he allegedly approached Lemon, “tried to get Mr. Lemon’s attention and offered to buy Mr. Lemon a drink,” the suit claims. The CNN host declined the drink, saying he was “just trying to have a good time.”

The lawsuit then alleges that Lemon approached Hice later in the night, “put his hand down the front of his own shorts, and vigorously rubbed his genitalia, removed his hand and shoved his index and middle fingers in Plaintiff’s moustache and under Plaintiff’s nose.”

While shoving his fingers in Hice’s face, Lemon allegedly asked him “Do you like pussy or dick?” – READ MORE