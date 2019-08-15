Epstein body released to unidentified ‘associate’

An autopsy has been completed on Jeffrey Epstein, and now his body has been released to an unidentified “associate.”

Jeffrey Epstein’s body has been claimed from the New York City medical examiner’s office, a source close to the investigation told NBC News on Wednesday. …

The person who claimed Epstein’s body was described only as an “Epstein associate.”

The autopsy found broken bones in Epstein's neck, which aren't unusual in a hanging, but "are more common in victims of homicide by strangulation.