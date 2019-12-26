Lawmakers Introduce Bipartisan Resolution Condemning Assisted Suicide

While impeachment divided the House of Representatives along party lines, a group of lawmakers is rallying around a bipartisan resolution condemning assisted suicide as Congress heads into winter recess.

Reps. Brad Wenstrup (R., Ohio) and Lou Correa (D., Calif.) introduced a resolution last week declaring that medically assisted suicide “puts everyone, including those most vulnerable, at risk of deadly harm.” Rep. Dan Lipinski (D., Ill.), a co-sponsor of the resolution, told the Washington Free Beacon that the resolution sends the message that “every life is precious”—at a time when nine states and the District of Columbia allow doctors to legally prescribe lethal doses of medication to patients deemed terminally ill.

“Encouraging assisted suicide sends a message to people who are elderly, experiencing depression, have a disability, or are subject to emotional or financial distress, that suicide is a good option and maybe even expected of them,” he said.

Matt Valliere, executive director of the Patients Rights Action Fund, said the bipartisan appeal on Capitol Hill reflects the debate at the state level. Lawmakers in heavily Democratic Maryland and conservative strongholds like Utah have blocked such bills. – READ MORE