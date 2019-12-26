For Michael Moore, Nancy Pelosi Is a Hero: ‘There Should Be a Statue’ of Her

Speaking to Chris Matthews of MSNBC on the day before Christmas, liberal filmmaker and outspoken anti-Trumper Michael Moore made his feelings known about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) — who at this moment continues to hold onto the articles of impeachment filed against President Donald Trump and refuses to send them to the Senate, as the Constitution requires.

“There should be a statue already made to her because regardless what my political differences might be with her, she has played this masterfully,” said Moore.

“And even her opponents have to admit that,” added Moore inexplicably.

Just before he made those remarks, newsman Matthews himself said that she’s his new hero as well. – READ MORE