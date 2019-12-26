WATCH: Trump Hosts Video Call With US Military Members to Wish Them a ‘Merry Christmas’

President Donald Trump hosted a video call on Christmas Eve with members from every branch of the military to wish them a “Merry Christmas” and thank them for their service.

“I wish you all a Merry Christmas and a happy new year,” he said while speaking to troops from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. “You’re tremendous warriors, and we appreciate it so much.”

He mentioned that they would be getting a pay raise in January saying, “You’ve earned it,” adding jokingly that they could give the extra money back if they didn’t want it.

Additionally, he mentioned new submarines that are being developed, saying, “Enjoy that new equipment we’re getting you. It’s made in the U.S.A. — every bit of it.” – READ MORE

