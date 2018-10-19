Law Professor: Warren ‘Tried To Rig Her Career’ With ‘Deceptive’ Native American Claim

A Cornell law professor said Wednesday that Sen. Elizabeth Warren tried to use a claim of Native American heritage to gain a professional edge in her career as a law professor.

Bill Jacobson, a professor at Cornell Law School and blogger at Legal Insurrection, said on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show that the Massachusetts Democrat did not claim Indian blood while she was in college or law school.

“She only claimed it when she was in her late 30s and beginning to climb the law professor ladder from the University of Texas to Harvard,” Jacobson said. By doing so, she was deemed a “minority law professor,” which helped her law professor career.

“Your viewers need to understand how deceptive Elizabeth Warren was. … This is a woman who built her political narrative claiming other people are rigging the system. She tried to rig her career by claiming a status to which she’s not entitled.”- READ MORE