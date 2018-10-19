SEXUAL ASSAULT SURVIVOR OUTED BY SEN. HEITKAMP SAYS THE SENATOR LOST HER VOTE

One of the women whose name was published in Democratic Sen. Heitkamp’s open letter, which listed alleged sexual assault survivors without their consent, said Thursday morning that she will not be voting for her.

The letter was directed at Heitkamp’s opponent for the midterm election in North Dakota. More than 100 names were listed, including Lexi Zhorela, who was on CNN, as “survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, or rape.”

“You’ve said you are a liberal. You had planned to vote for Heidi Heitkamp, you will not vote for her now. Do you still plan to vote?” Erica Hill asked.

Zhorela responded, "I do plan on voting but you know, I'm definitely going to have to do my research and figure out the right choice for the situation. But as of right now she definitely lost my vote."