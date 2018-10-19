Sen. Graham: I Never Needed Police Security Before Kavanaugh Hearings

Sen. Lindsey Graham appeared on “Hannity” Wednesday to react to the incivility he’s seeing from many on the left, and what’s at stake in November’s midterm elections.

Sean Hannity introduced the topic by noting that prominent Democrats like Hillary Clinton, Eric Holder and Maxine Waters have made comments that appeared to encourage their supporters to confront or harass political opponents.

“This is what happens when you can’t win at the ballot box. You take those of us who did win and you try to intimidate us into bending to your will,” Graham (R-S.C.) said.

He revealed that he now has officers with the Capitol Police provide security, something he never had to do until the contentious Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court hearings.