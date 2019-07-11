Law professor blasts student’s MAGA hat as ‘undeniable symbol of white supremacy’

Jeffrey Omari — a visiting assistant professor at the Gonzaga University School of Law — said his “blood boiled” over a student wearing a Make America Great Again hat during one of his classes.

In his op-ed for the ABA Journal — Seeing Red: A professor coexists with ‘MAGA’ in the classroom — Omari wrote that initially he was “unsure whether the student was directing a hateful message toward me or if he merely lacked decorum and was oblivious to how his hat might be interpreted by his black law professor.”

(…)

As you would expect, the student’s MAGA hat didn’t spark any incidents in the law school class. But Omari did note that “in an effort to assuage the perceived tension, I jokingly told the student, ‘I like your hat,’ when he raised his hand to participate in class discussion. Without missing a beat, the student mockingly grinned from ear to ear and said, ‘Thank you.'”

Omari added that he “was one of an exceedingly small number of students, faculty and staff of color in the law school. From my (progressive) perspective as a black man living in the increasingly polarized political climate that is America, MAGA is an undeniable symbol of white supremacy and hatred toward certain nonwhite groups.” – READ MORE