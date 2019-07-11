San Juan Mayor Refuses to Criticize Cuban and Venezuelan Regimes

In an interview with Univision, Carmen Yulín Cruz, mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico, 2020 candidate for Puerto Rican governor, and co-chair of Senator Bernie Sanders’s presidential campaign, had harsh words for the United States government but declined to condemn Cuba or Venezuela for their wrongdoings.

In a clip from Cruz’s interview with Jorge Ramos, provided by MRCTV, Ramos pressed the mayor on her silence regarding the socialist Cuban and Venezuelan dictatorships while she denounces the United States.

“I don’t understand why you don’t want to criticize Cuba or Venezuela when we broadly know that we’re talking about two dictatorships where human rights are violated, where there are political prisoners, where there is no freedom of the press,” Ramos said.

Cruz initially rebuffed Ramos’s comment, changing the subject to discuss Puerto Rican political prisoners taken by the United States. But Ramos did not let Cruz evade the issue so easily.

“Okay, so I know that you don’t want political prisoners in Puerto Rico,” Ramos said. “But can you say the same, then, that you don’t want political prisoners in Cuba or Venezuela?” – READ MORE