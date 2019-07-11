Democrat bill would kill funding for future World Cup in US unless the women’s team gets equal pay

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W. Va.) authored a bill that would pull federal funding for a future World Cup set to be played in the United States, unless the women’s national team starts getting paid the same amount as the men’s team, according to BuzzFeed News.

The bill would pull federal funding from the 2026 men’s World Cup that is used to support host cities and the sport’s governing bodies involved in the tournament.

Manchin cited public outcry, as well as a letter he received from the West Virginia University women’s soccer coach.

“Women deserve to be paid equitably for their work,” Manchin wrote on Twitter. “While @USWNT continues to dominate on the world stage & generate tremendous revenue for @ussoccer, the women make only a fraction of what the men’s national team is paid. It’s plain wrong, and it’s time to #PayTheWomen.” – READ MORE

