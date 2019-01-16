Laura Loomer Pitches Tent at Pelosi’s California House to Protest Illegal Immigration

Conservative Activist Laura Loomer Reportedly Hopped The Fence Surrounding Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s (D-ca) House On Monday, Pitching A Tent To Protest Illegal Immigration And Advocate For A Wall Along The U.s. Southern Border.

Will Sommer, a reporter with the Daily Beast, tweeted several snapshots of Loomer and several activists in yellow-greenish vests pitching a white tent with the word “immorality” spray-painted in red:

Right-wing activist Laura Loomer, last seen chaining herself to Twitter HQ, has jumped the fence at Nancy Pelosi's Napa home and set up a tent protesting immigration. Now she's chanting "Nancy, Nancy!" pic.twitter.com/Te4W2Ut6Pa — Will Sommer (@willsommer) January 14, 2019

The police have arrived! But Loomer and crew are refusing to give identification, saying "Gavin Newsom said we don't need ID's." Cops aren't thrilled. pic.twitter.com/dFaskZs2gt — Will Sommer (@willsommer) January 14, 2019

Police arrived on scene Monday afternoon, questioning Loomer and the protesters accompanying her. Loomer allegedly claimed the some of the activists accompanying her were illegal aliens – READ MORE