 

Laura Loomer Pitches Tent at Pelosi’s California House to Protest Illegal Immigration

Conservative Activist Laura Loomer Reportedly Hopped The Fence Surrounding Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s (D-ca) House On Monday, Pitching A Tent To Protest Illegal Immigration And Advocate For A Wall Along The U.s. Southern Border.

Will Sommer, a reporter with the Daily Beast, tweeted several snapshots of Loomer and several activists in yellow-greenish vests pitching a white tent with the word “immorality” spray-painted in red:

Police arrived on scene Monday afternoon, questioning Loomer and the protesters accompanying her. Loomer allegedly claimed the  some of the activists accompanying her were illegal aliens – READ  MORE

