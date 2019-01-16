 

Democratic Coalition Chair: Trump, Putin May Be Blackmailing Lindsey Graham over ‘Sexual Kink’

Jon Cooper, chairman of the Democratic Coalition, claimed on Sunday that an unnamed Republican thinks Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is “being blackmailed” by President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin over something related to a “serious sexual kink.” He also said Graham’s “sexual orientation” is “an open secret.”

The Democratic Coalition is a super PAC established in 2016 to defeat then-presidential candidate Trump. It describes itself as an organization “comprised of Democratic elected officials, party chairs, delegates, grassroots leaders and activists.”

Cooper tried to distance himself from the rumors, despite airing them in public without evience, by claiming "as an openly gay man" he "couldn't care less" about Graham's "sex life."

Intercept co-founding editor Glenn Greenwald blasted Cooper’s claims as “homophobic gutter trash.” – READ MORE

