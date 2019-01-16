Democratic Coalition Chair: Trump, Putin May Be Blackmailing Lindsey Graham over ‘Sexual Kink’

Jon Cooper, chairman of the Democratic Coalition, claimed on Sunday that an unnamed Republican thinks Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is “being blackmailed” by President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin over something related to a “serious sexual kink.” He also said Graham’s “sexual orientation” is “an open secret.”

The Democratic Coalition is a super PAC established in 2016 to defeat then-presidential candidate Trump. It describes itself as an organization “comprised of Democratic elected officials, party chairs, delegates, grassroots leaders and activists.”

A Republican just told me that he doubts @LindseyGrahamSC is kowtowing to Trump (and indirectly Putin) because he’s being blackmailed over his sexual orientation (an open secret) or even financial corruption. Rather, he thinks it probably involves some pretty serious sexual kink. — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) January 13, 2019

Cooper tried to distance himself from the rumors, despite airing them in public without evience, by claiming “as an openly gay man” he “couldn’t care less” about Graham’s “sex life.”

By the way, as an openly gay man myself, I couldn’t care less about Lindsey Graham's sex life (gay, straight or otherwise). However, Graham is the Senate Judiciary Chair and there’s a strong likelihood that he's being blackmailed by the Russians. If so, that needs to be revealed. — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) January 14, 2019

Intercept co-founding editor Glenn Greenwald blasted Cooper's claims as "homophobic gutter trash."