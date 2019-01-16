Tim Allen is going to celebrate when he sees these ratings for his revived ‘Last Man Standing’ show

Fox Network took a chance on Tim Allen’s show that was cancelled on ABC, and new ratings show that their gambit has paid off big time.

The viewership for “Last Man Standing” came in at 1.0 in the 18-49 demographic for its return at midseason, and it has increased in dominance to a 1.2 rating for the same demographic on the show airing January 11.

That accounts for 5.66 million viewers and 6.21 million viewers, respectively, according to CinemaBlend.

The show also garnered the greatest ratings among the shows on Fox for Friday night, a 1.2 rating in the advertising demographic.

The popular show was cancelled from ABC despite 6 successful seasons, leading many to believe that the show’s conservative political bent might have been the cause of its demise. ABC denies the rumors and says the show was cut for simple re-scheduling reasons.- READ MORE