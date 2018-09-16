Laura Ingraham, Howard Kurtz Criticize Ronan Farrow For Legitimizing Kavanaugh Allegation With TV Appearance

On Friday night, Laura Ingraham and Howard Kurtz took Ronan Farrowto task for his coverage of the misconduct allegation made against Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

Farrow broke the story of the contents of the letter that was obtained by Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) in July from a woman who alleged that Kavanaugh attempted to sexually assault her while drunk at a party in high school, something Kavanaugh has vehemently denied. It wasn’t until this week that Feinstein sent the letter by the accuser, who remains anonymous, to federal investigators.

Ingraham noted how Farrow went on TV after he obtained a copy of that letter.

“He’s won the Pulitzer Prize. He has a lot of credibility in reporting these issues- obviously Weinstein, what NBC did to stop that story, and other cases like it,” Ingraham said. “But I was kind of surprised he decided to kind of like go on television to talk about this given how thin and how old and how uncorroborated this particular allegation is.”

Kurtz acknowledged how most of the media was “sort of cautious” in its reporting of the Kavanaugh allegation given that it had the “earmarks” of a “late hit.” And because Farrow has such credibility behind his #MeToo reporting, Kurtz believed he “sort of” gave the rest of the media “cover,” noting that Farrow didn’t interview the accuser. – READ MORE

An MSNBC panel didn’t think there was much to allegations made from Senator Diane Feinstein (D-Calif.) that she had obtained a letter alleging sexual harassment by Brett Kavanaugh as Congress weighs his Supreme Court nomination.

Joe Scarborough excoriated the allegations from Democrats that he said were based on flimsy evidence but were meant to smear the character of President Donald Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court.

“Mike, they get a letter,” Scarborough said to Mike Barnicle, “and say we’re not gonna tell you what’s in the letter. But Democratic staffers leaked to the press a slur. We don’t know if it’s true or not.” – READ MORE

The Fbi Will Not Be Investigating Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s (D-ca) Last-second Attempt To Smear Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

After countless hours of hearings, a number of in-depth background checks, thousands of questions asked and answered, and numerous one-on-one meetings with senators of both parties, at the very last second Feinstein dramatically released a letter (she has reportedly had in her possession for months) to the FBI.

“I have received information from an individual concerning the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court,” she said in a statement. “That individual strongly requested confidentiality, declined to come forward or press the matter further, and I have honored that decision. I have, however, referred the matter to federal investigative authorities.”

According to the far-left Washington Post, however, the FBI is not interested and will not be investigating the matter. The Post, however, was happy to add this: “The information came in a letter that describes an alleged episode of sexual misconduct involving the 53-year-old Kavanaugh when he was in high school, according to a person familiar with the matter.” – READ MORE