James O’Keefe Planning Deep State Investigation Rollout

St. Louis, Missouri — “undercover” Conservative Journalist James O’keefe Hinted To The Crowd At The Phyllis Schlafly Eagles’ 47th Annual Eagle Council That His New “deep State” Documentary May Contain The Identity Of The Author Of The Infamous Op-ed By A “senior Trump Administration Official” Proudly Proclaiming That He And Others Within The Administration Are Working To Thwart The President And His Agenda.

“I’m going to tease [and] announce what we’re releasing next week,” O’Keefe said as he began introducing his newest effort, Deep State Unmasked. “The subject of our investigation — for launch next week — the deep state … unmasking the deep state.”

“To some, this deep state is an anonymous, faceless resistance. To others, it is a vast unaccountable government bureaucracy or some would it an extra-legal state within a state,” O’Keefe continued.

“Some call it a conspiracy theory. But that conspiracy theory recently took out an op-ed advertisement in the New York Times,” O’Keefe said, in reference to the anonymous op-ed, which has drawn criticism both from the right and from some on the left, like Intercept founder Glenn Greenwald, who wrote that the author was “boasting of membership in an unelected cabal.” – READ MORE

President Trump on Friday said he knows “four or five” people who could be the “senior official” behind a bombshell New York Times op-ed that has sparked an internal hunt for the official who penned it.

The op-ed, published Wednesday, describes a secret inside plot to protect the country from President Trump’s “misguided impulses” and said there were “early whispers” of a possible Cabinet coup to boot Trump out of office via the 25th Amendment.

“This isn’t the work of the so-called deep state,” the author claimed. “It’s the work of the steady state.”

While the author acknowledged the “bright spots” in the administration’s agenda, including deregulation and “historic tax reform,” the piece said that those victories came despite Trump’s leadership style — described as “impetuous, adversarial, petty and ineffective.”

In an interview with North Dakota television station KVLY on Friday, Trump was asked if he had an idea as to who wrote the piece. He was in Fargo to campaign for GOP Senate candidate Kevin Cramer.

“I could think of four or five, mostly people that either I don’t like or don’t respect,” he said. While he didn’t name names, he predicted that the identity would soon become public and said people think it’s “disgusting” the piece was published. – READ MORE