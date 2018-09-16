Kerry: Nothing ‘unusual’ or ‘inappropriate’ about meeting with foreign contacts

Former Secretary of State John Kerry fired back at Secretary of State Mike Pompeo after he described Kerry’s continued contact with Iranian and other foreign diplomats as “unseemly and unprecedented.”

“Secretary Kerry stays in touch with his former counterparts around the world just like every previous Secretary of State, and in a long phone conversation with Secretary Pompeo earlier this year he went into great detail about what he had learned about the Iranian’s view. No secrets were kept from this administration,” a spokesperson for Kerry said in a statement to The Hill.

“There’s nothing unusual, let alone unseemly or inappropriate, about former diplomats meeting with foreign counterparts … What is unseemly and unprecedented is for the podium of the State Department to be hijacked for political theatrics,” the spokesperson added.- READ MORE

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused his predecessor, former Secretary of State John Kerry, of attempting to undermine U.S. policy toward Iran.

Pompeo called Kerry’s admitted meetings with Iranian officials “unseemly and unprecedented,” adding that “it is beyond inappropriate.”

The secretary of state relayed an anecdote of seeing Kerry during a visit to Europe where he took part in a meeting with Iranian officials. “Actively undermining U.S. policy as a former Secretary of State is literally unheard of.”

Kerry admitted in a recent interview on Fox News that he met with Iranian officials on two or three different occasions in a bid to save the Iranian nuclear deal. The former secretary of state defended his actions saying that since President Donald Trump had not yet withdrawn from the agreement that he was free to work to bolster it. – READ MORE