Laura Ingraham: Electing a Dem in 2020 would be ‘the ultimate act of self-destruction for America’

Are Democrats turning on the American people? Fox News host Laura Ingraham says they are and that they have nothing to offer voters heading into the 2020 presidential election.

“With no credible policy proposals, the Democrats have decided to turn on the American people. They are demonizing, boycotting and trying to censor any and all voices that they find objectionable,” Ingraham said in her monologue on “The Ingraham Angle” on Wednesday night.

Ingraham also burst the bubble of positivity around new polling that shows Trump losing to leading Democrats, saying that Democrats still have the harder case to make in 2020.

“Trump’s message will be, or should be, ‘Re-elect me so we can keep this economy humming and finally fix the problems the old guard kept ignoring, like illegal immigration and prescription drug costs.’ Turning back would be the ultimate act of self-destruction for America,” Ingraham said.

"Democrats will have a harder case to make. They need to convince you that even if it means you have to give back some of the money you've made over the past four years, electing a Democrat is a moral necessity."