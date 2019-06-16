O.J. Simpson Turns Up On Twitter, Promises To ‘Set The Record Straight,’ ‘Get Even’

Twitter got its latest controversial inhabitant Saturday; O.J. Simpson joined the social media network late last week, promising to use his new, as-yet-unverified account to “set the record straight.”

CNN reports that Simpson kicked off his Twitter experiment with a video explaining that he believes the time has come to respond to his “critics” and “set the record straight,” though he didn’t specify exactly what criticisms he hopes to address. He also suggested that he may use his newfound connection to a social media audience to “get even.”

“You know, for years people have been able to say whatever they want to say about me with no accountability. But now I get to challenge a lot of that B.S. and set the record straight,” Simpson says in a video, apparently shot at the home he’s made for himself after leaving prison in Las Vegas, Nevada nearly two years ago.

“More importantly, I’ll be able to talk about everything, especially sports and fantasy football, and even politics,” Simpson added. “But for now let me just say, to my fellow fathers out there: happy Father’s Day.” – READ MORE