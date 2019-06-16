Julián Castro: Obama had ‘compassion’ for immigrants, Trump does not

Julián Castro, the Housing and Urban Development Secretary under former President Barack Obama, claimed on Thursday that the previous administration was compassionate toward immigrants — unlike President Trump’s White House.

“I will say the big difference, number one, I believe that Barack Obama actually had a concern and a compassion for these immigrants,” Castro, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, told Fox News during a town hall event.

He was responding to Fox News anchor Bret Baier’s question about whether former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-Texas, a fellow 2020 hopeful, was right in criticizing Obama for deporting too many people during his administration.

Castro responded by saying that while he was critical of some of Obama’s actions, he saw big differences between that administration and Trump’s. – READ MORE