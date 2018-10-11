Laura Ingraham: After their catastrophic Kavanaugh loss, Democrats are hitting the anarchy accelerator

Justice Brett Kavanaugh heard his first oral arguments at the Supreme Court Tuesday and was welcomed warmly by his colleagues. It was a nice moment of collegiality after weeks of chaos and the promise of even more. With only four weeks until the midterm elections, Republicans are exuding more confidence, while Democrats are banking on more chaos.

Despite the catastrophic loss of the swing vote on the high court, they are hitting the anarchy accelerator. These people truly believe they can protest their way back into power. President Trump warned us about this when he said, “The Democrats have become too extreme. And they’ve become frankly too dangerous to govern. They have gone whacko. But if Democrats take control, they will try to reverse our amazing progress and plunge our country into gridlock, frankly into poverty, ultimately into chaos.”

The chaos strain has now even infected what was once the Democratic establishment. For example, why hasn’t Dianne Feinstein, who was once considered a more sober-minded liberal, condemned the tactics of harassment and intimidation used against her female colleagues in the halls of the U.S. Senate?

Maybe it’s because pro-woman Dianne Feinstein wants to keep the atmosphere red-hot, scarily so, to drive Democratic voter turnout. Just when you think they couldn’t go lower, they do.

As one liberal commentator on MSNBC said, “Trump has delivered for these people on the things that they care about most. He has delivered racism for these people. He has delivered misogyny for these people and now he has delivered the Supreme Court for these people, which is something that they’ve been trying to get for a generation. They now have control over all three branches of government. We’re going to see if this reign lasts for 30 days, or two years or a thousand-year Reich.” – READ MORE

Over the past few days, President Trump has rightly singled out high-ranking Democratic support for a mob mentality. Speaking in Iowa, President Trump told a crowd of 9,000 that the Democrats were an “angry mob” pushing “policies of anger, division and destruction.” He explained, “You don’t hand matches to an arsonist and you don’t give power to an angry left-wing mob, and that’s what the Democrats are.”

Democrats accurately fired back that Trump has spent much of his political career operating off of anger, and that he hasn’t been averse to using violent rhetoric when it seems useful. But that’s just a form of whataboutism, and an insufficient response to the Democrats’ open embrace of mobbing over the past few weeks. In the last 24 hours alone, Hillary Clinton has called for an end to civility with Republicans, former attorney general Eric Holder has said, “When they go low, we kick them,” and Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) has refused to push back against Leftist activists who confront Republicans in restaurants.

Just how far has the Democratic Party fallen in 2 short years? Former AG Eric Holder tells cheering crowd "Michelle Obama always says, when they go low, we go high.

No. No.

When they go low, we kick them."

Chants of "flight!" "That's what this new Democratic party is about." pic.twitter.com/jcSJyHNyKH — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 10, 2018

Those latest examples follow hard on Democrats like Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) openly encouraging confrontation in public spaces with Republicans.

Does driving people out of restaurants and banging on the Supreme Court walls sound “pretty mobby” to you? pic.twitter.com/2fiIyzedXF — Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 9, 2018

But the media are now engaging in a rather incredible gaslighting tactic: they're claiming that even as top Democrats wink and nod at the mob, there's no such thing as a Leftist mob. Thus, CNN's Brooke Baldwin reacted with utter incredulity at the idea that mobs had anything to do with the Brett Kavanaugh saga