    True Pundit

    Politics

    Melania Trump on the #MeToo Movement: ‘I Do Stand with Women, but We Need to Show the Evidence’

    Posted on by
    Share:

    First lady Melania Trump shared her thoughts on the #MeToo movement in a prime-time TV interview, echoing the comments of her husband, President Donald Trump — and echoing the stance of anyone who understands the importance of due process.

    The first lady suggested that “a high enough bar has not always been applied to judging accusations of sexual misconduct,” as Newsweek reported.

    “You need to have really hard evidence — that if you accuse [someone] of something, show the evidence,” she said in an interview with ABC’s “Good Morning America” that will air Friday and was teased on that show Wednesday.

    “I do stand with women, but we need to show the evidence,” she said in the interview, which was taped during her recent trip to Africa.- READ MORE

    First lady Melania Trump is weary of pundits who bury news of her initiatives with talk about clothes.

    The “Be Best” campaign went international last week as Mrs. Trump visited Africa, but media covering the four-nation tour often spent time opining on the cultural messaging of her clothes.

    A “colonial” hat she wore in Nairobi National Park in Kenya particularly irked critics.

    “You know what, we just completed an amazing trip,” she said Saturday from Egypt. “We went to Ghana, we went to Malawi, Kenya, here we are in Egypt. I want to talk about my trip and not what about what I wear. It’s very important what we do, what I’m doing with U.S. aid, and what I do with my initiatives, and I wish people would focus on what I do, not what I wear.” – READ MORE

    Melania Trump on #MeToo Movement: 'I Do Stand with Women, but We Need to Show the Evidence'
    Melania Trump on #MeToo Movement: 'I Do Stand with Women, but We Need to Show the Evidence'

    In her first prime-time interview, to air Friday, the first lady stays on message in these powerful comments

    LifeZette LifeZette
    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: