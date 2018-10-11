Fake News: CNN Falsely Claims Clarence Thomas Accused of Sexual Assault (VIDEO)

Cnn’s Kaitlan Collins Inaccurately Claimed On Monday That Justice Clarence Thomas Had Been Accused Of Sexual Assault During His Nomination Hearings In Late 1991. Her Cnn Colleague Kate Bolduan Further Neglected To Correct The False Statement.

Incredible. Kaitlin Collins of @CNN reports that Clarence Thomas was accused of sexual assault. No producer catches it, nor any colleagues. No correction. @brianstelter ? I’m not even suggesting maliciousness but where is everyone? pic.twitter.com/yT8QKtdr0Z — Tom Shattuck (@tomshattuck) October 9, 2018

Collins described Thomas’s applause of President Donald Trump’s comments regarding the presumption of innocence during Monday’s White House swearing-in ceremony of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

Collins said, “As President Trump was saying that this shows that you are still innocent until proven guilty. Clarence Thomas was seen clapping in the room. I don’t know if any of the other justices were, but Clarence Thomas, who of course, during his confirmation hearings was also accused of sexual assault, was there clapping, as well.”” – READ MORE

The Brett Kavanaugh hearings have re-opened a debate about Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and his confirmation hearing in 1991, according to published reports.

Thomas was investigated by the FBI after attorney Anita Hill accused him of sexual harassment.

Now, some students at the Savannah College of Art and Design in Savannah, Georgia, are calling for the renaming of the Clarence Thomas Center for Historic Preservation.

A petition on change.org called “Take A Sexual Predator’s Name Off of SCAD’s Building” and had more than 1,100 signatures Sunday.

Sage Lucero, who graduated from SCAD, started the petition. She told the TV station she was shocked when she learned the history of the Clarence Thomas Center.

“I don’t want any other female who has hopes and dreams to have to walk through the doors of that building. They shouldn’t have to be subjugated to that toxic feeling,” Lucero said. – READ MORE