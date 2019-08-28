Latina Republican Congressional Candidate Torches Ocasio-Cortez: I Love America, Unlike AOC (VIDEO)

Latina Republican congressional candidate Catalina Lauf, 26, blasted socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) during an interview on Tuesday, saying that unlike Ocasio-Cortez, she loves America.

26-year-old Latina Republican congressional candidate Catalina Lauf torches Ocasio-Cortez: “I’m pro-America… I’m fiercely driven by a love for my country and I’m not driven by a hate for everything that it stands for like AOC and the rest of her friends on the other side” pic.twitter.com/1wkFPMOkON — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 27, 2019

Lauf appeared on Fox Business’ “Varney & Co.,” where she addressed the “anti-AOC” label people have attributed to her ever since she announced her congressional run last week.

"I'm not anti-anyone, I'm pro-America," Lauf said. "If there's contrast there it's that I'm fiercely driven by a love for my country and I'm not driven by a hate for everything that it stands for like AOC and the rest of her friends on the other side."