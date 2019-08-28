Divorce Filing: Wife Says Democrat Consultant Had Affair with Ilhan Omar

The wife of a Democrat consultant alleges her husband engaged in an extramarital affair with freshman Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) in recent months, according to a report.

The New York Post, citing divorce filings obtained by the newspaper, reports Dr. Beth Jordan Mynett said her husband Tim Mynett admitted to having an affair with Omar in April. Dr. Mynett also alleges her spouse dropped a “shocking declaration of love” for the far-left lawmaker and dumped her soon after, state filings submitted to the Superior Court of the District of Columbia on Tuesday.

“The parties physically separated on or about April 7, 2019, when Defendant told Plaintiff that he was romantically involved with and in love with another woman, Ilhan Omar,” the documents read.

Despite her husband’s alleged actions, Dr. Mynett says she told him she was “willing to fight for the marriage,” but she claims the political consultant told her their relationship was done. The couple married in 2012 and have a 13-year-old son together.

Omar has dished out roughly $230,000 in campaign funds in consulting fees and travel expenses to Mynett’s E Street Group since 2018. – READ MORE