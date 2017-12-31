The Latest: Five deputies shot, one killed in Denver suburb

Authorities in Colorado say five deputies have been shot, one killed, while responding to a domestic disturbance in a Denver suburb early Sunday.

1:00 pm ET –

The Douglas County (Colorado) Sheriff’s Office said via its Twitter account on Sunday that shots were fired in the course of the investigation and “multiple” deputies were injured.

The Department later confirmed that one deputy has died. They say the suspect is also dead.

The shooting happened at the Copper Canyon Apartments in Highlands Ranch. Residents in the vicinity were advised to stay inside and avoid exterior walls and windows. – READ MORE

12:00 pm ET –

**Copper Canyon OIS Update**- Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance resulting in shots fired. 5 deputies shot by suspect. 1 deputy confirmed deceased. 2 civilians also shot by suspect. Suspect shot & believed to be dead & no longer a threat. #CopperCanyonOIS — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017

11:30 am ET –

Littleton Adventist Hospital reporting 4 patients, no word on condition; Sky Ridge Medical Center received 3 patients with non-critical injuries related to Douglas County Shooting; Awaiting call back from other area hospitals #9NEWS https://t.co/hBpOwi8Ubc — Shaun Griswold (@shaun505) December 31, 2017

10:45 am ET –

Informed law enforcement source: Gunman down, multiple deputies shot at least one civilian shot in early morning shoot out in Douglas County. @DenverChannel — Tony Kovaleski (@TonyKovaleski) December 31, 2017

UPDATE 0513 this morning deputies responded to he Copper Canyon Apartments for a Domestic Disturbance. During the Investigation, shots were fired and multiple deputies were injured. No status on the deputies and no status on civilian injuries. Please avoid this area. — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017

10:30 am ET –

A so far undisclosed number of Sheriff’s deputies were shot Sunday morning and a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team is at the scene, a home near the 3400 block of County Line Road, according to Lauren Lekander, DCSO spokeswoman.

UPDATE, we have multiple deputies down, no update on their status. The scene remains active and please avoid the area. — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017

“We have multiple officers down,” said Deputy Jason Blanchard of the incident in Highlands Ranch. “We are not giving numbers or status at this point, we are still working on getting the suspect in custody.”

Denver 7 reported hearing shots fired as a reporter arrived at the scene.

Deputies were responding to a disturbance call when shots were fired from the home near Colorado Boulevard shortly before 6 a.m., Lekander said. – READ MORE

BREAKING: Douglas County Sheriff's Office confirms shots fired at deputies. They tell me it's not looking good for them. https://t.co/AgM6GvmSDs — Khloe Keeler (@KhloeKKTV) December 31, 2017

