The Latest: Five deputies shot, one killed in Denver suburb

Posted on by
Authorities in Colorado say five deputies have been shot, one killed, while responding to a domestic disturbance in a Denver suburb early Sunday.

1:00 pm ET –

The Douglas County (Colorado) Sheriff’s Office said via its Twitter account on Sunday that shots were fired in the course of the investigation and “multiple” deputies were injured.

The Department later confirmed that one deputy has died. They say the suspect is also dead.

The shooting happened at the Copper Canyon Apartments in Highlands Ranch. Residents in the vicinity were advised to stay inside and avoid exterior walls and windows. – READ MORE

12:00 pm ET –

11:30 am ET –

10:45 am ET –

10:30 am ET –

A so far undisclosed number of Sheriff’s deputies were shot Sunday morning and a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team is at the scene, a home near the 3400 block of County Line Road, according to Lauren Lekander, DCSO spokeswoman.

“We have multiple officers down,” said Deputy Jason Blanchard of the incident in Highlands Ranch. “We are not giving numbers or status at this point, we are still working on getting the suspect in custody.”

Denver 7 reported hearing shots fired as a reporter arrived at the scene.

Deputies were responding to a disturbance call when shots were fired from the home near Colorado Boulevard shortly before 6 a.m., Lekander said. – READ MORE

