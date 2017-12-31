True Pundit

Politics TV

Remember What Don Lemon Was Doing Last Year for New Year’s Eve? Here’s the Video in Case You Forgot

Posted on by
Share:

For broadcasters, New Year’s Eve is often one of the few opportunities to loosen their tie or let their hair down and celebrate with the audience.

Some presenters take more liberty with that leniency than others, as CNN’s Don Lemon proved last year.

The anchor and his colleague, Brooke Baldwin, rang in 2017 from New Orleans, where the on-air imbibing began early — particularly for Lemon.

Among his notable televised achievements was getting his ear pierced and delivering a personal, if sometimes incoherent, review of himself and the previous year, Mashable reported at the time. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Remember What Don Lemon Was Doing Last Year for New Year's Eve? Here's the Video in Case You Forgot
Remember What Don Lemon Was Doing Last Year for New Year's Eve? Here's the Video in Case You Forgot

"Are we going there right now?"
The Western Journal The Western Journal
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: