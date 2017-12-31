Remember What Don Lemon Was Doing Last Year for New Year’s Eve? Here’s the Video in Case You Forgot

For broadcasters, New Year’s Eve is often one of the few opportunities to loosen their tie or let their hair down and celebrate with the audience.

Some presenters take more liberty with that leniency than others, as CNN’s Don Lemon proved last year.

The anchor and his colleague, Brooke Baldwin, rang in 2017 from New Orleans, where the on-air imbibing began early — particularly for Lemon.

Among his notable televised achievements was getting his ear pierced and delivering a personal, if sometimes incoherent, review of himself and the previous year, Mashable reported at the time. – READ MORE

