Report: DOJ Pushing Census Bureau to Add Citizenship Question to 2020 Forms

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is trying to convince the Census Bureau to add a question about citizenship status to 2020 census forms, according to a DOJ letter released Friday.

The December 12 letter from DOJ lawyer Arthur Gary to Census Bureau official Dr. Ron Jarmin said the bureau should include the citizenship question as a way to enforce the Voting Rights Act.

“To fully enforce those requirements, the Department needs a reliable calculation of the citizen voting-age population in localities where voting rights violations are alleged or suspected,” the letter said. – READ MORE

