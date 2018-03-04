Las Vegas Victims’ Fund exceeding $31.4 million to be distributed

Five months after the Las Vegas mass shooting that killed 58 people and wounded hundreds more, families and victims will receive compensation from the Las Vegas Victims’ Fund beginning on March 5.

More than $31.4 million will be divided among 532 people who filed claims with the LVVF committee; the total number includes the families of the 58 slain victims and 474 victims who suffered injuries from the shooting, according to a release from the committee.

“The love and support shown for the families and survivors of the 1 October tragedy was tremendous,” said Scott Nielson, chairman of the Committee. “We recognize, however, that money cannot replace a life lost or forever changed due to this tragic event. What the Committee worked hard to do was distribute the gifts given by tens of thousands of people in a way that would help those families and survivors most severely impacted by 1 October.”

The amount of money allocated for each victim depends on the severity of injuries and number of days spent at the hospital. Based on a chart released by the LVVF committee, families of those killed in the shooting will receive $275,000 as well as those who suffered permanent paralysis or brain damage.

Victims who were hospitalized anywhere from one to 24 days or more will receive funds ranging from $17,500 to $200,000 depending on the days they spent at the hospital. – READ MORE

