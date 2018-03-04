‘Something Smells Like a Rat’: Mark Levin Calls for ‘Abolishing’ the FISA Court (VIDEO)

“Life, Liberty and Levin” host Mark Levin sounded off on alleged abuses committed before the FISA court in relation to the obtaining of a surveillance warrant against former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

WATCH:

Watch the latest video at video.foxnews.com

Levin said Congress must look into whether representatives of the Department of Justice and FBI committed acts of “misconduct” before the court – in part by using an unverified dossier linked to an opposition research firm and former British spy as evidence.

He added that the judges on the FISA court deserve scrutiny too. – READ MORE

