AOC caught exploiting coronavirus panic with disinformation to push socialist agenda on student loans

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) was caught spreading misinformation amid the coronavirus to seemingly push her far-left agenda on student loans.

After the stock market crashed to its worst fall since 1987 on Thursday, the Federal Reserve announced it would inject $1.5 trillion in capital into the stock market in an effort to offset coronavirus-related economic disruptions.

FYI, the amount that the Fed just injected almost covers all student loan debt in the US. There is absolutely NO excuse for not pausing student debt collections, planning for mortgage &rent relief, etc. We need to care for working people as much as we care for the stock market. https://t.co/IT6qZA2gtt — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 12, 2020

In response, Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter, “FYI, the amount that the Fed just injected almost covers all student loan debt in the US. There is absolutely NO excuse for not pausing student debt collections, planning for mortgage &rent relief, etc. We need to care for working people as much as we care for the stock market.” – READ MORE

