Las Vegas Shooter: Witnesses Now Say Gunman Was Angry Over Waco, Ruby Ridge

Las Vegas police have released documents detailing possible interactions members of the Las Vegas public had with a mass shooter who later took the lives of 58 people attending a country music concert across the street from the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino.

According to CBS news , the documents paint a picture of a man potentially in the midst of a psychotic break, repeating conspiracy theories to random strangers and exhibiting disquieting behavior to Mandalay Bay housekeeping staff.

At least two people report speaking to a man they believed to be the shooter, noting that the man “ranted” about the government and expressed paranoid delusions about being targeted and killed by agents.

One man, who gave a statement to law enforcement in November, says he encountered the shooter in the midst of a screaming fit, where the shooter accused the Federal Emergency Management Agency of creating “camps” after Hurricane Katrina that were experiments designed to test whether the federal government could effectively confiscate weapons.

Another woman told law enforcement that she ran into the shooter in a casino restaurant just days before the massacre, talking to another man about the government’s role in incidents in Waco, Texas, and at Ruby Ridge in Idaho. – READ MORE

