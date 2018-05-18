Former AP Reporter: AP Obeyed Hamas, Used False Stats About Palestinian Casualties In 2008

For those disgusted by the media’s tremendous bias against Israel in its current battle with the terrorist group Hamas, here’s another piece of evidence showing how the media act as lapdogs for the terrorist group.

In an op-ed published by The New York Times on Wednesday, a former AP reporter admitted that in 2008, when Hamas went to war against Israel, he complied with Hamas censorship and did not report that Hamas fighters were disguised as civilians and were being counted as civilians in the death toll. Worse, AP continued to use the death toll throughout the war, knowing that the figures were false.

The journalist, Matti Friedman, who was a desk editor for AP’s Jerusalem bureau at the time, wrote that he complied because Hamas threatened one of AP’s reporters in Gaza. Friedman wrote, “The bureau chief later wrote that printing the truth after the threat to the reporter would have meant ‘jeopardizing his life.’ Nonetheless, we used that same casualty toll throughout the conflict and never mentioned the manipulation.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1