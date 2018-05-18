Court rejects Trump’s motion to halt defamation case from ex-‘Apprentice’ contestant

A New York appeals court rejected President Trump’s motion on Thursday to halt a former “Apprentice” contestant’s defamation case against him.

The New York Daily News reported that the one-page order allowed Summer Zervos, a former contestant on “The Apprentice,” to move forward with a lawsuit asserting that Trump damaged her reputation.

Zervos was one of nearly a dozen women who came forward during the 2016 presidential race to accuse Trump of sexual misconduct. Trump has denied the allegations and accused Zervos of lying.

Trump filed a motion to stay the lawsuit, arguing that he was constitutionally protected from being sued while he serves as president. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1