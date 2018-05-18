Politics
Court rejects Trump’s motion to halt defamation case from ex-‘Apprentice’ contestant
A New York appeals court rejected President Trump’s motion on Thursday to halt a former “Apprentice” contestant’s defamation case against him.
The New York Daily News reported that the one-page order allowed Summer Zervos, a former contestant on “The Apprentice,” to move forward with a lawsuit asserting that Trump damaged her reputation.
Zervos was one of nearly a dozen women who came forward during the 2016 presidential race to accuse Trump of sexual misconduct. Trump has denied the allegations and accused Zervos of lying.
Trump filed a motion to stay the lawsuit, arguing that he was constitutionally protected from being sued while he serves as president. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
A New York appeals court rejected President Trump’s motion on Thursday to halt a former "Apprentice" contestant's defamation case against him.