Las Vegas hotel to renumber floors following massacre

The Mandalay Bay hotel and casino in Las Vegas will be renumbering its floors, effectively erasing the 32nd floor.

That’s the floor from which gunman Stephen Paddock launched an Oct. 1 massacre that left 58 concertgoers dead and hundreds of other people injured.

Floors 31-34 will be changed to 56-59 later this month, MGM Resorts told the Los Angeles Times.

Last year, the company said room 32-135 where Paddock opened fire would never again be available to guests, the paper reported.

The floor wing of the mass shooter’s suite is still closed, the company told the Las Vegas-Review Journal. – READ MORE