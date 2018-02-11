Rosie O’Donnell Just Accused Trump of Having an Affair With Hope Hicks — And Brings Others Into It Too

When Michael Wolff’s book, “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” came out, it brought with it a slew of claims, most of which have been proven false. But the biggest one Wolff hinted at was hidden in plain sight toward the end, and it insinuated that President Trump was having an affair with someone in the White House.

Those who take anything anti-Trump as gospel have disregarded the debunked claims and have set out to find with whom the president might be having an affair.

hope hicks is trumps lover – corey and porter are the beards – trump is an abuser – wake up – this is insanity times a trillion #trumpGOOMAH pic.twitter.com/tXr6JgBSY3 — ROSIE (@Rosie) February 9, 2018

She wrote (sic): “Hope Hicks is Trumps lover – Corey and Porter are the beards – Trump is an abuser – wake up – this is insanity times a trillion.”- READ MORE