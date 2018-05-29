True Pundit

Las Vegas boycotts capital letters ahead of Stanley Cup finals against the Washington Capitals

As the Golden Knights head into game one of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals against the Washington Capitals, the city of Las Vegas is seriously backing its team by launching the #nocaps campaign, boycotting all capital letters.

The city tweeted out a photo shopped version of the famous “Welcome to fabulous Las Vegas Nevada” sign on Friday, with no capital letters.

The city is playing off the name of its rival, the Washington Capitals. – READ MORE

