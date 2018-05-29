Las Vegas boycotts capital letters ahead of Stanley Cup finals against the Washington Capitals

As the Golden Knights head into game one of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals against the Washington Capitals, the city of Las Vegas is seriously backing its team by launching the #nocaps campaign, boycotting all capital letters.

The city tweeted out a photo shopped version of the famous “Welcome to fabulous Las Vegas Nevada” sign on Friday, with no capital letters.

The city is playing off the name of its rival, the Washington Capitals. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1