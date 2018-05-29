‘A rare opportunity’: Trump urges Californians to back Republican John Cox

True Pundit

Cox is running against four Democratic candidates, including Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, in the race to succeed Gov. Jerry Brown. The two candidates who draw the most support next month will advance to the November general election, a new rule that could make it more difficult for a Republican like Cox to succeed in blue California.

Cox was running just behind Newsom, the Democratic frontrunner, in two polls last week. According to an Emerson College survey released last week, Newsom led the pack of candidates with 24 percent support followed by Cox with 16 percent. – READ MORE

President Trump on Monday urged his supporters in California to back Republican John Cox in the gubernatorial primary on June 5.

