‘A rare opportunity’: Trump urges Californians to back Republican John Cox

Cox is running against four Democratic candidates, including Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, in the race to succeed Gov. Jerry Brown. The two candidates who draw the most support next month will advance to the November general election, a new rule that could make it more difficult for a Republican like Cox to succeed in blue California.

California has a rare opportunity to turn things around and solve its high crime, high tax, problems – along with so many others. On June 5th., vote for GOP Gubernatorial Candidate JOHN COX, a really good and highly competent man. He’ll Make California Great Again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2018

Cox was running just behind Newsom, the Democratic frontrunner, in two polls last week. According to an Emerson College survey released last week, Newsom led the pack of candidates with 24 percent support followed by Cox with 16 percent. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1