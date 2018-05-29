Report: Facebook Allows Islamic State to Keep ‘Multiple Direct Connections’ to U.S. Supporters

Facebook Has Allowed The Islamic State (Isis/isil) To Establish A Growing Virtual Presence In North America, Used To Radicalize, Recruit, Support, As Well As Potentially Plan And Direct Terrorist Attacks, An Analysis By The Counter Extremism Project (Cep) Found.

Our analysis of online IS communities globally, regionally, and nationally suggests that IS’s online networks, in particular on Facebook, are growing and can be utilized to plan and direct terror attacks as well as mobilize foreign fighters for multiple areas of insurgency.

Secondly, IS’s presence on Facebook is pervasive and professionalized, contrary to the tech company’s rhetoric and efforts to convince the public, policymakers, and corporate advertisers from believing otherwise. Our findings illustrate that IS has developed a structured and deliberate strategy of using Facebook to radicalize, recruit, support, and terrorize individuals around the world.

CEP found that ISIS has also established a Facebook community in Latin America with links to “core” supporters of the jihadist group in the Middle East, North Africa, as well as the Afghanistan and Philippines region.

David Ibsen, the director of CEP, told Breitbart News, “Given the proximity of Latin America to the United States, the threat from ISIS followers in these countries should not be underestimated.” – READ MORE

