Larry King: Time to Repeal the ‘Poorly Written’ Second Amendment (VIDEO)

Former CNN anchor-turned celebrity interviewer Larry King says he supports repealing the “poorly written” Second Amendment.

TMZ caught up with King in Beverly Hills and asked him what he thought about Stevens’ idea. King concurred with Stevens, saying it is time to repeal the “poorly worded” amendment.

King asked, “What do they mean by militia?”

He then transitioned to claims that the Second Amendment is tied to “southern Senators” who sought to “ward off slaves uprising.” – READ MORE

