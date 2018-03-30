True Pundit

McCabe legal defense fund raises nearly $400K in less than a day

The official legal defense fund established to help fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe raised nearly $400,000 in just one day.

A GoFundMe page was set up by friends on Thursday to raise $250,000 for McCabe’s legal defense.

More than $386,000 was donated in just 17 hours. As of Friday morning, almost 9,000 people had contributed.

McCabe is approaching congressional inquiries and probes into his conduct by the Justice Department’s inspector general.

He might also be considering “potential lawsuits,” the GoFundMe page reads. Any leftover money will be donated to charity. – READ MORE

