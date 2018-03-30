Jury finds Pulse gunman’s widow NOT GUILTY on all charges

BREAKING: Noor Salman, widow of #PulseNightClub Shooter found NOT GUILTY of aiding and abetting her husband and NOT GUILTY of obstruction of justice. — Bailey Myers (@BaileyMyers_) March 30, 2018

After more than two weeks of listening to expert testimony, the jury has found Pulse gunman’s wife Noor Salman not guilty of all charges — obstruction of justice and aiding her husband Omar Mateen of the nightclub attack.

State prosecutors came out of the federal court building in Orlando read a brief statement, saying they were disappointed in the jury’s verdict, but thanked them for “their hard work in this case.”

Since Wednesday afternoon, jurors were deliberating Salman’s fate. Their main mission is to answer the question: Did Salman willingly help and support her husband carry out an attack that killed 49 people?

The jurors came out at one point Thursday morning with a question about the basics of the charges against Salman, who is charged with obstruction of justice and aiding and abetting and providing material support to a terrorist organization. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1