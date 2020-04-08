Largest county in the US threatens churchgoers with $1,000 fine and 90 days in jail

San Bernardino County, the largest county in the United States, drastically increased public restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic in an order issued on Tuesday.

The order prohibited public church and other faith-based services, banned “driving parades” that have become popular online, and threatened violators with a $1,000 fine and possible jail time.

The order also formally commanded residents to wear face coverings in public areas.

“In an effort to protect the public from further spread of COVID-19, the County’s Acting Health Officer has formally ordered everyone in San Bernardino County to wear a face covering when leaving home,” the statement read. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --